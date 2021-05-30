Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19 infects 100 guests, including bridal couple at Indian wedding

A wedding ceremony in India is now seen as another superspreader event in a country that has been struggling in its fight against COVID-19.

The celebrations that took place at the Khammam district of Telangana led to the death of four attendees including the groom’s father, with about 100 more guests testing positive for the coronavirus.

Reports reveal that around 250 people attended the ceremony.

The Telangana government had earlier issued restrictions on the number of attendees for weddings and funerals to a maximum of 100 people while also ensuring physical distancing, use of masks, and other Covid-19 protocols.

This ill-fated wedding in Khammam, however, had not observed social distancing, and people were spotted moving around without protective masks, according to officials.

The news became public after one of the wedding attendees developed COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive – along with other infected persons including the bride and groom who have since been isolated.

April 2021 had witnessed a similar incident being reported in which a marriage ceremony in Hanmajipet village Telangana’s Nizamabad became witnessed 87 attendees becoming infected with the coronavirus.

On May 29, 2021, the Telangana government reported 2,982 COVID-19 cases to take the total of active cases to 574,000, with 3,247 with 21 latest casualties in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The fatality rate in the state stands at 0.56 percent. (AW)

