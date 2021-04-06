Latest NewsNewsTFT News

87 people infected with COVID-19 after attending super-spreader wedding in India

A wedding ceremony turned into a superspreader event after 87 guests tested positive for COVID-19 in India.

Health authorities are now conducting a massive contact tracing and testing in Telangana following the result of the tests.

The wedding took place in Hanmajipet village of Nizamabad district in Telangana.

According to a report from India Today, all of the 370 attendees underwent a swab test, those who tested positive were immediately placed under home isolation.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 camp was set up in the neighboring village of Siddapoor after several residents who also attended the wedding tested positive for COVID.

Many of those residents were admitted to a government hospital in Nizamabad district.

The said district recorded 96 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

On Monday, India logged over 100,000 COVID-19 cases, the second country to do so after the United States. (RA)

