Private schools in Dubai to host face-to-face graduation ceremonies this year

Private schools in Dubai will be allowed to host graduation ceremonies this year – provided they follow specific health and safety protocols during these events, according to Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The KHDA had highlighted this news on its Twitter account, which stated that graduation ceremonies for Dubai private high school students would be allowed this year.

RELATED STORY: UAE restricts attendees of events, public activities to vaccinated residents

Schools that will be planning to hold their high school graduation ceremonies have been instructed to comply with all of the emirate’s preventive measures. This is to ensure the safety of all students, parents, faculty, and guests who will be attending the event.

Earlier, the KHDA had announced in April that private schools in Dubai will not be increasing tuition fees for the 2021-22 academic year.

READ ON: UAE universities to offer scholarships, provisional admissions

This is the second consecutive year that fees for Dubai schools have remained steady.

The announcement came on the heels of the release of the annual Education Cost Index (ECI) calculated by the Dubai Statistics Centre, which measures annual changes in the costs of running a school, including salaries, rent and utilities. The ECI for this year stands at -2.58 per cent. (AW)