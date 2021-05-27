UAE universities to offer scholarships, provisional admissions

Many universities in the UAE are relaxing admission procedures and offering provisional admissions – thus bringing much-needed relief to students worried about their board exams that have been delayed or cancelled by the pandemic.

These universities have started taking in students for the upcoming session in September and many well-known institutions have started providing financial support and scholarships to deserving achievers.

“Unconventional times like these call for extraordinary measures such as making changes in our admission procedure,” Professor R.N. Saha, director at BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, pointed out while adding that the emphasis is on providing a smoother transition for students to higher studies. “That is why we decided to offer provisional admissions which will be confirmed upon the declaration of the final results and pupils meeting the minimum eligibility requirement of admission to the programme, irrespective of their scores.”

The institute’s scholarship scheme highlights about 80 per cent of all those who enroll availing some sort of scholarship, that would apply not only to tuition fees but also to hostel fee concessions. Other categories of scholarships include special provisions for physically-challenged students; special grants to BITS alumni; siblings of students; and candidates from collaborative organisations.

Meanwhile, Dr Vikas Nand Kumar Batheja, its co-founder and director, Capital College said that te College is sending offer letters to prospective students, based on their provisional results along with other certifications and extra curriculars. “With board exams cancelled this year, we can understand how overwhelming university admission can be. So this year, our admission process is easier than ever as we aim to extend maximum support, be it moral or financial,” he said.

New scholarship programmes are also being created with significant discounts on tuition fees, besides flexibility and affordability being the top priorities, according to various University authorities of which some are also allowing students to transfer to partner universities at any point in their study journey.

“Unlike other universities, we give students an opportunity to complete their bachelor’s degree in just two years. This year, we have created new scholarship programs and our scholarship grants are up to 50 per cent off on tuition fees for students to have access to international and quality-driven education right here in the UAE,” Batheja said. (AW)