PH logs 5,310 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health has reported 5,310 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May 26.

The new cases bring the total to 1,193,976. The total number of active cases or the people currently infected with the virus is now at 46,037.

7,408 people have recovered from the virus. This brings the total recovery to 1,127,770.

Meanwhile, 150 people have died from the virus bringing the death toll to 20,169.

All laboratories were operational but four laboratories were not able to submit their data on time.

The OCTA research group said that cases in the National Capital Region has dropped to 80% compared to the peak of the coronavirus surge in the last few months.

Professor Guido David said the capital region averaged 1,099 new COVID-19 cases daily over the past week.

“That is about 80% lower than the average during the peak of the surge. The single-day peak was 8,000 but the daily average peak was 5,550, so this is a significant improvement,” he said.

David said that the NCR reproduction number is down to 0.53% while the positivity rate has gone down to 10%.

“Obviously, we want to sustain this. Then again, we should remind everyone that even though we have made significant improvements, the NCR will always be at risk of another surge… that’s why the focus right now is on vaccinations,” he said.

David said the GCQ over Metro Manila and neighboring provinces should be “retained” in June. (TDT)