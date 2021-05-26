OCTA: NCR’s COVID-19 cases now 80% lower than surge months prior

The OCTA research group said that cases in the National Capital Region have dropped to 80% compared to the peak of the coronavirus surge in the last few months.

Professor Guido David said the capital region averaged 1,099 new COVID-19 cases daily over the past week.

“That is about 80% lower than the average during the peak of the surge. The single-day peak was 8,000 but the daily average peak was 5,550, so this is a significant improvement,” he said.

David said that the NCR reproduction number is down to 0.53% while the positivity rate has gone down to 10%.

“Obviously, we want to sustain this. Then again, we should remind everyone that even though we have made significant improvements, the NCR will always be at risk of another surge… that’s why the focus right now is on vaccinations,” he said.

David said the GCQ over Metro Manila and neighboring provinces should be “retained” in June.

The Philippines reached an alarming point in its battle against the coronavirus after the death toll from the COVID-19 exceeded the 20,000 mark.

The Department of Health reported 36 new fatalities on Tuesday, May 25 bringing the death toll to 20,019.

The department also recorded 3,972 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s total to 1,188, 672 cases.

Based on the latest DOH bulletin 48,201 are considered active or those people currently infected by the virus. (TDT)