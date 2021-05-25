Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Fully-vaccinated Filipinos near 1 million

The number of fully-vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 is nearing the one million-mark, according to National Task Force against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon.

Dizon cited data from the National Vaccination Operations Center which showed 986,929 Filipinos have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 24.

He added 560,375 of those fully-inoculated are health workers, 181,765 are senior citizens, 244,393 are persons with comorbidities, and 296 are essential workers.

The Philippines has so far administered 4.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The government is aiming to ramp up the vaccination rate and 500,000 inoculations daily once bulk of vaccine supplies arrives.

“Naniniwala kami sa susunod na nga buwan, lalo na darating ang bulto ng vaccines, very achievable ‘yan,” Dizon said.

The government aims to vaccinate 70% of the population or herd immunity before the end of the year. (RA)

