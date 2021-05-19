Jam Magno on Tiktok ban: ‘You have to do better than that losers’

Controversial online personality Jam Magno says she’s not affected over Tiktok’s decision to ban her account on Wednesday.

Magno with more than 500,000 followers was banned from using the platform over’ multiple community guidelines violations’.

In a Facebook post, Magno said that it’s not her first time to be banned from using Tiktok.

“Let me remind you that being banned on Tiktok is NOT new to me and I came back from it before,” she said.

Magno also is not afraid of her persona non grata tag from Iloilo city over her comments with Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo.

“I’m still going to Live regardless and be declared PNG even more so. You have got to do better than that, losers,” she said.

The local government of Iloilo has also moved to declare her as persona non grata after criticizing Mateo’s performance in the 69th Miss Universe.

“Waking up having Jam Magno got banned on Tiktok. Good morning! Philippines,” a netizen said on Twitter sharing the screenshot of Magno’s banned account.

“You’ve been banned in Iloilo then, in Tiktok. HAHAHA I will not be surprised if you will also ban Facebook, IG, and Twitter,” another one said. (TDT)