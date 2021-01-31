Africans charged for using fake money to buy phones, watches, perfumes

Two Africans are facing charges of forgery and scam after they used fake money to purchase items and scam a salesman in Dubai.

The incident occurred in an electronics and accessories shop, when the female defendant approached the salesman to inquire about phone prices. His accomplice, the male defendant, waited for the information to carry out the scam.

They both left the shop and returned after two hours with a fake $1,000 note to buy phones, watches and perfumes. Both thought they got away when they immediately left the store after the purchase.

However, the salesman found out that the note was fake when he tried to exchange the money for dirhams. He filed a police report against them.

The African woman was arrested while her accomplice is still on the run.

Their cases were referred to the criminal court where maximum punishment is expected for them. (ES)