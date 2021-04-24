Mother jailed after her baby drowned while she was distracted on her phone

A mother has been jailed in UK after her baby drowned in the bath when she left her unattended to make a phone call.

The woman identified as Simone Perry, 27, left her five-month-old Renzo Lake unattended on a baby bath seat for several minutes as she called and texted her friend on WhatsApp.

The baby then slipped on the bath seat into 13cm of water and later drowned, Sky News reported.

Perry immediately called the emergency services to her Northamptonshire home upon learning what happened.

She also attempted to resuscitate the baby but to no avail.

Court records show she denied that she used her phone when she was interviewed by police.

A Northampton Crown Court found the mother guilty of gross negligence manslaughter and has been sentenced to 22 months in prison. (RA)