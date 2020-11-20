Latest News

Toddler drowns in bathtub in Sharjah

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 9 hours ago

An 18-month-old toddler has died in a possible bathtub drowning in an apartment in Al Majaz, Sharjah.

The toddler, an Asian boy, was declared dead on arrival at the Al Qassimi Hospital.

According to preliminary investigation, his mother left him for a while in the tub to go to the restroom. Minutes later, she found her son unconscious.

The Buhairah Police Station launched an investigation on the case.

The authorities reminded parents not to leave their young children in the bathroom alone, as drowning is a silent death and toddlers lack a realistic sense of danger.

IMAGE SOURCE

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 1,269 new cases, total now at 156,523

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,269 new cases, total now at 156,523

4 hours ago
Photo of Husband wants to have OFW wife deported. Here’s why

Husband wants to have OFW wife deported. Here’s why

8 hours ago
Photo of Philippines approves advance payments for coronavirus vaccine

Philippines approves advance payments for coronavirus vaccine

9 hours ago
Photo of US mayor will not require wearing of face masks until Holy Spirit says so

US mayor will not require wearing of face masks until Holy Spirit says so

9 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close