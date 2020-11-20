Toddler drowns in bathtub in Sharjah

An 18-month-old toddler has died in a possible bathtub drowning in an apartment in Al Majaz, Sharjah.

The toddler, an Asian boy, was declared dead on arrival at the Al Qassimi Hospital.

According to preliminary investigation, his mother left him for a while in the tub to go to the restroom. Minutes later, she found her son unconscious.

The Buhairah Police Station launched an investigation on the case.

The authorities reminded parents not to leave their young children in the bathroom alone, as drowning is a silent death and toddlers lack a realistic sense of danger.

