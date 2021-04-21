Japan Prime Minister cancels visit to Philippines due to COVID-19 surge

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has canceled his scheduled visits to the Philippines and India due to the resurgence of coronavirus cases or COVID-19.

The trip, which had been scheduled from late April to early May, was intended to reaffirm Japan’s cooperation with the two countries in achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific, as the nations look to counter China’s military buildup and growing assertiveness in the region.

RELATED STORY: US issues ‘do not travel’ advisory to PH due to high level of COVID-19 cases

Suga’s scheduled visit to the Philippines on the other hand was aimed at marking the 65th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Apart from the surge in coronavirus cases in Philippines and India, Japan is also dealing with its own wave of new COVID-19 cases.

“The Office of the President understands the decision of the Office of the Prime Minister to postpone the planned Official Visit of His Excellency Suga Yoshihide to the Philippines,” Malacañang said in a statement.

READ ON: POEA: Around 1,300 OFWs affected by Hong Kong travel ban

“Defeating the COVID-19 pandemic is high on both the Philippines and Japan’s agenda and remains a key point of cooperation. The decision to postpone a planned Official Visit based on this ground, therefore, deserves support,” he added.

The Palace said that the strategic partnership and broad cooperation between the Philippines and Japan will continue to strengthen even as the two countries jointly and individually work to address the COVID-19 pandemic. (TDT)