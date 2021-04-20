POEA: Around 1,300 OFWs affected by Hong Kong travel ban

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration revealed that some 1,300 overseas Filipino workers will be affected by Hong Kong’s decision to ban flights from the Philippines starting today, April 20.

POEA Administrator Attorney Bernard Olalia said in a virtual briefing that about half of 2,600 workers bound for Hong Kong would be affected by the travel restriction.

“Magkakaroon ng dalawang linggo ng temporary suspension of deployment dahil sarado ang kanilang border dahil sa pandemya. So kalahati ng 2,600 hindi makakaalis. So more or less nasa 1,300 apektado doon sa pagpunta ng bansang Hong Kong,” he said.

Olalia however said that processing of necessary documents will push through amid the travel ban.

“Ibig sabihin ang POLO tuloy po yan. Ang accreditation sa POEA tuloy po yan, kasi may 60 days na validity period ang OEC so kahit may temporary suspension mag aantay sila pagnalift iyon. Kapag nalift in two weeks time, valid pa rin yung OEC na na-issue,” he added.

Hong Kong has imposed a new ban on countries considered as ‘high risk’ areas and to prevent the entry of new COVID-19 variants to the territory.

The Hong Kong government says it will suspend flights from India, Pakistan, and the Philippines from Tuesday, April 20, for two weeks after the N501Y mutant COVID-19 has been detected.

The health officials said that the three countries would be classified as “extremely high risk” after there had been multiple imported cases carrying the strain.

The city-state on Sunday reported 30 new coronavirus cases 29 of which were imported.

Hong Kong officials also urge its residents to get vaccinated with only 9% of its population vaccinated so far.

Based on the new policy, airlines which will be affected by the include carriers such as Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Airlines, Vistara, and Cebu Pacific. (TDT)