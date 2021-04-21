Belmonte says no permits needed for community pantries, hits NTF-ELCAC for red-tagging organizers

There is no need to secure permits to set up community pantry in Quezon City, Mayor Joy Belmonte said on Wednesday

.

“Well, at the moment, walang permit because this is not a commercial activity,” Belmonte said in an interview over ABS CBN News Channel.

However, Belmonte said they are eyeing to lay down guidelines for the donation drive.

“Because of what happened also yesterday we got to thinking that maybe we should have some guidelines at least,” she said referring to the incident where police from Quezon City Police District linked the organizer of Maginhawa Community Pantry to communist propaganda.

Meanwhile, she asked organizers to coordinate with their respective barangays to ensure health protocols are observed.

Stop sowing fear

Belmonte said she fully supported the initiative and vowed to guarantee the safety organizers of community pantries.

She also hit the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) for red-tagging and intimidating organizers of the food donation drives.

“Our job is to protect and make them feel safe, what they’re doing is the opposite,” she said.

The mayor asked the government body to coordinate with the city government first to avoid sowing fear to her constituents.

“As much as possible, the government must stay away from this, must be isolated from this para the people can just go and do their good acts and the government will just come in when asked,” she added.

Meanwhile, the brainchild behind the community pantry Ana Patricia Non, went emotional when Belmonte said there are now over 70 community pantries in Quezon City alone.

Belmonte said Non was able to inspire others to help other people who are trying to survive the pandemic.

“Purposely, hindi ko siya binisita kasi ayoko maging epal. Ayokong mahaluan ‘yung ginagawa niya ng politika kasi ang dalisay-dalisay ng kaniyang intention, ng kaniyang ginagawa,” she said. (RA)