Malacañang says ‘leave community pantries alone’ amid red-tagging issues

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reiterated Malacañang’s position for authorities not to interfere with community pantries.

The statement comes after the creator of the Maginhawa community pantry closed down due to fear and red-tagging claims.

Ana Patricia Non’s shared her concerns about red-tagging on the Facebook post by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) in which the initiative was accused of being used for communist propaganda.

“I think the President has spoken through my office, the DILG has spoken and unless their concern is about health protocols not being observed, they should let these community pantries alone,” Roque said.

Roque however did not categorically answer a question on whether NTF-Elcac should stop red tagging community pantry organizers.

“Let’s just say the President welcomes all initiatives na makakatulong sa ating kababayan habang tayo ay nasa pandemya,” he said.

“That’s part of the free marketplace of ideas. Sa tingin ko kahit ano ang sabihin nila, basta nakikinabang ang taumbayan dyan, maniniwala pa rin ang kababayan natin sa community pantries,” he added. (TDT)