Apple ends Samsung’s 12-year reign as most purchased smartphone globally

Apple Inc. has dethroned Samsung to emerge as the world’s largest smartphone seller for the first time in 12 years, according to data released by the International Data Corporation (IDC) on January 15. The iPhone, with 234.6 million units sold in 2023, surpassed Samsung’s 226.6 million units, marking a significant milestone for the US tech giant.

Apple’s ascent to the top was driven by a surge in the sales of higher-end models, regardless of their premium price tags, owing to their durability and advanced features. In contrast, Samsung concentrated more on the mid and high-end markets, sacrificing market share in the lower-end segment. The intense competition from Chinese smartphone manufacturers, such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Transsion, further compounded Samsung’s challenges in reclaiming its lost ground.

In the UAE, emerging phone brands include Huawei, Honor and Vivo.

According to IDC, Apple commanded a 20.1% market share in 2023, while Samsung trailed closely with 19.4%. Xiaomi secured a 12.5% market share, followed by Oppo at 8.8% and Transsion at 8.1%.

The news comes just ahead of Samsung’s scheduled product release event in California on January 17, where the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil its latest smartphone models.

Despite a decline of 3.2% in global smartphone shipments to 1.17 billion units in 2023, IDC remains optimistic about the industry’s recovery. The research group noted that growth in the second half of the year has set the stage for an anticipated rebound in 2024.

