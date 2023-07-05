HUAWEI nova Y91 Launches in the UAE With 7000 mAh Battery, Ultra-Large Display, and Ultra-large Storage

Huawei has launched the HUAWEI nova Y91, the new entry to the HUAWEI nova Y Series in the UAE. This new smartphone packs a 7000 mAh Super battery and an impressive 6.95-inch HUAWEI FullView Display. The HUAWEI nova Y91 adopts Huawei’s iconic Starry Circle design, a guaranteed show stealer. The device is equipped with a 50 MP AI Dual Camera system to deliver an extraordinary imaging experience. The refreshed HUAWEI nova Y Series lineup also has another model — the HUAWEI nova Y71.

The HUAWEI nova Y91 and HUAWEI nova Y71 smartphones will be available from July 7 in the UAE. The HUAWEI nova Y91 is available in Black and Silver for a price of AED1,149, with gifts worth of AED99 including a fitness & health gift box. The HUAWEI nova Y71 is available in Gold and Black for AED749, with gifts worth of AED99 including an entertainment gift box. The all-new HUAWEI nova Y series is available from Huawei’s e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers in the UAE.

Exquisite Starry Circle, Beauty and Efficiency

The HUAWEI nova Y91 is a showstopper featuring an iconic Starry Circle design with a symmetrical axis aesthetic. The rear cameras are housed in the star-ring, making it look both sleek and futuristic. The phone inherits the aesthetic genes of the nova family, and opts for a futuristic-looking colour scheme. The Moonlight Silver and Starry Black give the phone a stroke of elegance. Despite the large 6.95-inch screen, the phone has a slim and compact body that is comfortable to hold.

Large Battery

With a 7000 mAh battery, the HUAWEI nova Y91 provides a really long battery life. It uses a dual-cell design with a high energy density which helps keep the device lightweight while boosting battery life. The 22.5 W HUAWEI SuperCharge complements the phone’s large battery and speeds up charge time. The phone automatically identifies its charging status and has a 20-layer charging protection system to ensure charging safety.

The HUAWEI nova Y71, on the other hand, comes with a 6000 mAh battery which can last for up to 3 days on a single full charge. It supports 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge for fast and convenient charging.

Vast and Immersive Display

The HUAWEI nova Y91 features a 6.95” HUAWEI FullView Display offering a superior visual experience. This large and beautiful screen provides users with an immersive and more vibrant visual. Additionally, the thin bezels around the display enhance the phone’s aesthetic appeal and make it feel smaller and more lightweight in hand.

The display supports a 270Hz Touch Sampling Rate and 90Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth experience when browsing online and playing games. Moreover, Huawei’s super-resolution touch software algorithms improve touch accuracy, making for an exceptional gaming experience. Users can swipe through websites and videos with little lag and get into the action much faster when gaming. The phone also supports the LCD Full Screen always-on display feature, the first of its kind, for easily glancing at essential information without unlocking the phone.

The HUAWEI nova Y71 also brings games and movies alive with an expansive 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display. The flat screen with a high screen to body ratio of 90.26% and a narrow notch can provides more room to display content.

50 MP AI Dual Camera, Capturing Wonderful Moments

The HUAWEI nova Y91’s 50 MP primary rear camera allows users to capture stunning low light photos. With Super Night 2.0 mode, it delivers night shots with rich details and textures. Even in challenging lighting, the HUAWEI nova Y91 can shoot textured portraits. The 8 MP front camera supports portrait segmentation and AI Beauty 5.1 for natural and flattering selfies.

The HUAWEI nova Y71 features a 48MP High-res Main Camera, a 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. Thanks to the f/1.8 aperture of the 48MP High-res Main Camera, it allows for more light when shooting at night time.

Plenty of Storage

The 256 GB storage of the HUAWEI nova Y91 gives you the freedom to install your favourite apps, and games, download large files for work and study, and keep your favourite movies on the phone. And thanks to the symmetrical dual stereo speakers, users get immersive, clear, and stunning sound. Histen 8.1 balanced sound effects restore the texture and clarity of sound, which together with a spatial sound field, provides you with an enjoyable listening experience.

The HUAWEI nova Y71 is comes with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM to keep everything smooth even when multiple apps are running at the same time.