Checklist: Ensure safety and security of your property while you’re abroad with these tips

While most condominiums have 24-hour security and monitoring, you can never be too secure about your condo’s safety. Here are some fast and easy solutions to improve the overall security of your home to alleviate your concerns.

Get to know your neighbors. This may appear tough for people who prefer not to interact with other condominium building residents, but it is not for social reasons. Your sole aim is to recognize the other tenants’ faces and learn a few of their names. Not because you want to start hanging out with them, but because it’s important to know whether someone lurking about the apartment is a resident.

Your front door should have a peephole. No matter how they present themselves, do not open your door to strangers. The crucial thing is to peek through the peephole to check who is at the door before opening it, which is exactly what a peephole is for. If the door to your condo apartment currently lacks a peephole, it may be worthwhile to consider purchasing one.

Close all of your doors. Make careful to lock your doors at all times, whether you live in Mandaluyong, Makati, or somewhere else. If a closed door can’t keep crooks or robbers out, imagine what an unlocked door can do.

Be aware of the location of the emergency exit. Make it a habit to know where the emergency exits are located no matter where you are in the building. If there is a fire or an earthquake, this might save your life. Always keep an eye out for the nearest emergency exits.

Install smoke detectors. Although some condo owners may not believe it is required, it is a fantastic approach to improve fire safety in your unit. It may be difficult for the building personnel to be aware of a fire that starts within your apartment. A smoke alarm will benefit not only you but also your closest neighbors.

