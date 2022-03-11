For only AED2 – AED5, new marine rides link key Dubai tourist destinations

As part of its Marine Transport Master Plan 2020-2030, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched two marine transport lines, linking key tourist destinations and residential communities in the emirate.

The first line, which shuttles between Bluewaters Island and the Marina, is an AED 5 boat ride.

The service, which operates from Monday to Friday from 16:50 to 23:25 and during Saturday and Sunday from 16:10 to 23:45 – has its station located close to Dubai Marina Mall.

The second line, which connects the residential areas at the Dubai Creek Marina with Dubai Festival City, operates from Creek Harbour Station and costs only AED 2.

Tourists and residents may utilise this service during weekends — Saturday and Sunday — from 4pm to 11.55pm.

A new line, linking Souk Al Marfa on Deira Island with Dubai Creek through the ferry and traditional abras, is likely to start operation soon.

Tickets for these marine transport lines may be purchased from the RTA’s kiosk stations, app or website.

