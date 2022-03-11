Feature

Hidden paradise: UAE’s sulphur pools for hikers

If you are a thrill-seeker, there’s a trail in Fujairah not many know about. Wadi Dahir is an invigorating five-hour loop through mountains and valleys.

Though it’s located just off the highway and can be easily discovered on Google Map, Wadi Dahir is not one of the easiest mountain climbs.

The route of Wadi Al Hina Dam Dahir, as it is popularly known, runs some 8.4km and takes around 5 hours.


Depending on your skills and confidence, you may follow one of various routes to enjoy the hiking. For newbies, it is advisable to go for a shorter route covering a few kilometers.

The volume of water in the Dahir area makes the hiking trail quite interesting as it takes you along a course of turquoise blue sulphur pools, with plenty of wildlife to nosey at on the way.

The Fujairah Adventures Al Dahir Hiking Trail, as it is official known, also offers great views of verdant farms, lush palms, and banana trees.

Minimal elevation makes it popular among hikers of all ages and abilities to try and takes roughly two hours to complete.


It is advisable to download the route before you go there as there’s limited phone signal inside the wadi.

If you are new to the destination and don’t want to do it all alone, booking a professional guide to this one of the prettiest hikes in the UAE will be a good idea.

A car park accessible from the main road make this hiking spot more appealing.

