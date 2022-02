On the UAE’s highest peak, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has unveiled the region’s first alpine coaster called Jais Sledder.

The ride serves as the newest adventure in Jebel Jais for thrill-seekers, along with the world’s longest zipline.

A braking system of each sledge assures the riders’ safety.

This adrenaline-pumping alpine coaster will be the first and longest in the region at 1,885 meters.