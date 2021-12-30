Expo 2020 Dubai extends validity of unlimited entry ‘Festive Pass’

Expo 2020 Dubai has extended the validity of its Festive Pass to January 7, 2022 from December 31, 2021.

The multi-day pass for 18-59-year-olds will offer unlimited entries till January 7 and can be upgraded to a Season Pass for AED 150.

As UAE officially changed its weekends to Saturday and Sunday from the new year, Expo’s weekday offer will be valid for entries Monday to Friday.

While a one-day ticket costs AED 45, there’s free entry to Expo for kids and youth under 18, seniors 60 years and above, and people of determination.