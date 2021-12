A man in Cagayan de Oro turns to music amid knee-deep floodwater at his home in Cagayan de Oro City.

In a Facebook video, 20-year-old Niel Jon Salcedo can be heard playing Yiruma’s “River Flows in You”

“My 20+ year old piano. Probably my last time playing this piano before it gets junked . Effect kaayo ang baha ug ulan sa background. Bagyong Odette please stop na ,” Salcedo wrote in the caption.

That viral post now has more than 211,000 views.

