‘Para sa aking anak’: Fujairah-based OFW to spend AED 10M win for child with cerebral palsy

A Fujairah-based OFW plans to spend his AED 10 million win from Mahzooz to ensure the future of his children, particularly his youngest who is suffering from cerebral palsy.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Paterio revealed that he has been an OFW for over 14 years to support his family. He had spent two years in Madagascar, nine in Saudi and has now worked for over three years here in the UAE. During his stay, he was oriented by a fellow Filipino to try his luck and participate in Mahzooz’ weekly draw back in January.

He said that he was initially surprised and thought it was a prank – but when he checked his numbers, that was when reality hit him that he was now a millionaire.

“Nung una syempre hindi ako makapaniwala. Tinawagan ako akala ko may nagbibiro lang. Pero sabi ko tumaya naman ako e. Inexplain sa akin talaga., Yung kaba, excitement – tinawagan ko agad yung wife ko. Hindi rin siya makapaniwala,” said Paterio.

The OFW who works in the oil and gas industry said that this would help their family especially for their 18-year-old son so that they can pay for surgery that could make gastrostomy tubes – feeding his son directly through the stomach, instead of feeding tubes that go through his mouth and nose.

“Ito’y makakatulong sa dalawa kong anak. Yung youngest ko is may cerebral palsy. At naibibigay naman namin yung pangangailangan kasi dentist yung asawa ko at ako ay OFW pero yung pangmatagalan na kung sabihin na natin, mawala kami (ng asawa ko) at least, sure na yung future nila,” said Paterio.

Farid Samji, CEO of EWings that manages Mahzooz, stated that they are thrilled to have a Filipino winner after making the game easier and hopes that there will be many more winners in the near future.

“There are several nationalities who have supported Mahzooz in a very big way, even in the days of Emirates Loto which is when we first launched. We personalized it. Filipinos are big believers and this is destiny. That for the first time we have a 10 million winner. We’ve had several millionaires within the Filipino community – sometimes AED 100,000 or 200,000 – sometimes a million. But for someone to win AED 10 million from Mahzooz, that’s a first,” said Samji.

He added: “And the message is very clear. It’s okay to dream – and those who dream, if you believe in them if you are persistent with your dream, they will come true, and they do come true. We are absolutely delighted to have a winner – one of the kabayans from the UAE, a family man winning 10 million.”

Paterio hopes that Mahzooz would continue holding their weekly games so that more OFWs and expats would also get a chance to become millionnaires. He also hopes that fellow OFWs will grab the chance to participate and dream to become millionnaires themselves.

“Sana pagpatuloy nila (Mahzooz) kasi aside sa akin at mga nananalo, maganda yung pinupuntahan ng pera. Nagbibigay sila ng tubig sa mga laborers, nagbibigay sila ng tulong sa pamamagitan ng charities. Yung trabaho natin bilang OFW, nakukuha nating pera, hindi naman enough lalo na pagumuuwi tayo agad mauubos yun. If merong chance na ganito, aside from savings mo, makakatulong ito,” said Paterio.