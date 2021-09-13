Expo 2020 Dubai unveils Fitness and Wellbeing Hub you can visit for free

Expo 2020 Dubai will offer a packed sporting programme featuring a diverse array of free activities, exhibition matches, big-name sporting stars and an entire zone dedicated to fitness and wellness.

Expo 2020 has unveiled its Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub – a 5,400 sqm space complete with a multi-sports area for basketball, volleyball, tennis and netball; a five-a-side football pitch; ‘Big Bash’ cricket nets, an indoor fitness studio; a fitness stage; large LED screens; and a space for sports exhibitions, showcases and celebrity signings.

A space that promotes physical activity as a way of life, the Hub is the pulsating heart of Expo’s sporting programme – but activities don’t end there. Events, competitions and all manner of athletic and wellness pursuits will take place across Expo 2020, and visitors will enjoy all activities for free as part of their entry ticket – emphasising that sport really is for everyone.

Kevin Brown, Vice President, Events and Entertainment, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is committed to hosting a World Expo that is true to its time and place, helping shape a post-pandemic world and create a better future for all.

“Sports speaks to the world in a language that everyone understands. With the power to inspire and unite people from diverse backgrounds and to create hope, Expo’s sports platform has been developed with a shared purpose of international cooperation towards a healthier, happier and safer planet.”

Expo 2020 will be collaborating with Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) on numerous events, including The Expo Run – a high-profile race, held on Friday 19 November, that will see around 5,000 runners take part over distances of 10km, 5km or 3km. Other exciting events feature top names from the world of sport, such as legendary basketball exhibitionists the Harlem Globetrotters, who will help launch the Dubai Fitness Challenge at Expo 2020.

Expo has also partnered with Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals, Italian football heavyweights AC Milan and City Football Group, owners of clubs across the world including current English Premier League champions Manchester City. All will enjoy a physical presence during the six-month event, offering inspiring activities and the chance to engage with star players.

Many of Expo’s 192 participating countries will be bringing national sporting heroes to Expo, including Croatia’s Ballon d’Or-winning footballer Luka Modrić, former Wimbledon tennis champion Goran Ivanišević, and NBA basketball stars Dario Šarić and Bojan Bogdanović. Britain’s boxing legend Anthony Joshua who, thanks to his Nigerian heritage, will collaborate with the Nigeria Pavilion, while many famous Irish faces will be popping up at the Ireland pavilion.

Australia, meanwhile will host hundreds of events including a range of Skills and Drills sessions at the Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub; New Zealand will bring classes from famed fitness brand Les Mills; and Italy will offer 5- to 14-year-olds the chance to hone their sporting skills with a workshop run by the Italian Olympic Federation.

Full details, including timings, can be found at www.expo2020dubai.com, where visitors can also book where required. Sessions can also be reserved at the registration area of the Hub. Advance booking is advised and all sessions are free of charge.

From 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, as 192 countries gather to reconnect through sport, food and culture, and reimagine tomorrow through Expo’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.