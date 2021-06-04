WhatsApp set to release new features; access to four linked devices included

WhatsApp is coming out with a whole lot of features over the next few months enabling a variety of functions including accessing their accounts from up to four linked devices; disappearing mode in WhatsApp automatically enabling ephemeral messages in new chat threads and so on.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also confirmed this along with company head Will Cathcart, who was talking to WABetaInfo, while also noting that WhatsApp on iPad might be supported because of the multi-device feature.

Zuckerberg also mentioned another feature called ‘View Once’ being introduced for WhatsApp beta users soon, in which recipients only open photos and videos once before they disappear from the chat.

However, Cathcart did not confirm reports about WhatsApp developing any iPad app but said that multi-device support would make the app on iPad a possibility.

Zuckerberg, however, said the multi-device feature would not compromise end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp is reported to be working on a new password-protected encrypted chat backups feature, that allows users to transfer their chat histories between iOS and Android devices, according to a UAE news daily.