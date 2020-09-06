Feature

LOOK: Rare cactus plant grown in PH worth millions of pesos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Photo from The Pangasinan Nomad

A Filipino ‘plantito’ went viral on social media after he managed to create a cactus hybrid that’s worth millions of pesos.

Boyet Ganigan, cultivated a unique hybrid cactus plant called ‘Sansevieria Rorida’ or ‘BG Regale’. The million-peso succulent is a little over 2 years of age which captured eyes of many fellow plantitos and plantitas and other gardening enthusiasts around the world.

“May nagsabi sa amin na, ‘That’s worth a million plant!’ Kasi nag-iisa siya sa buong mundo and the process of making it took some time, a lot of effort, a lot of expenses. So the first time na nilabas namin siya which was last year, we pegged it at ONE MILLION PESOS,” said Ganigan as per a post from Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho on Facebook.

Photo from The Pangasinan Nomad

Ganigan, who also serves as the secretary of the Philippine Horticultural Society, is known for propagating and nurturing hybrid plants as per reports from Agriculture Monthly Philippines. His latest masterpiece bears his initials, ‘BG’.

He reveals that many individuals offered him a high price for the plant, but that he chose to keep on taking care of it to personally see it grow.

“That time, may mga offer pa na 1.5, 1.6 hanggang 1.9 million! But we opted not to sell it. We wanted to keep it. Then recently, may nag-offer ng 10 MILLION PESOS for it! Pero hindi namin siya binebenta kasi we want to keep BG Regale sa Pilipinas. Para siyang treasure. Feeling namin it deserves na mag-stay sa Pilipinas. We don’t want others na mag-claim na sila ang may gawa,” said Ganigan.

