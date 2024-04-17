A first-time OFW investor’s guide to real estate: 8 options for Filipinos

As more overseas Filipinos explore the realm of real estate investment, the journey often begins with the daunting task of selecting the right property. Whether it’s for long-term financial security or the fulfillment of a dream, the choices can be overwhelming.

Here’s a basic guide to help first-time overseas Filipino investors choose from the vast range of options:

1. Condominium Units. Condominiums are popular choices for first-time investors due to their affordability, amenities, and potential for rental income. In urban areas like Metro Manila, condominium units offer convenience and accessibility to key establishments, making them attractive for young professionals and starting families.

2. House and lot packages. For those seeking more space and autonomy, house and lot packages provide the opportunity to own a standalone property. These properties often come with land for future expansion or gardening, ideal for families looking to settle down in suburban areas or provinces.

3. Townhouses. Townhouses offer a balance between the privacy of a single-family home and the affordability of a condominium. They are typically located in gated communities or subdivisions, providing security and shared amenities such as parks and recreational facilities.

4. Commercial Spaces. Entrepreneurial Filipinos may consider investing in commercial spaces such as office buildings, retail stores, shopping centers, hotels, and restaurants. These properties can generate steady rental income and potentially appreciate over time, especially in bustling business districts.

5. Land Investments. Investing in undeveloped land presents an opportunity for long-term appreciation and development. Filipinos can purchase land in emerging areas with growth potential or participate in land banking for future development projects.

6. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). For those who prefer a more hands-off approach to real estate investment, REITs offer an accessible option. REITs allow investors to buy shares in a portfolio of income-generating properties, providing diversification and liquidity without the hassle of property management.

7. Affordable Housing Programs. Government-led initiatives and private developers offer affordable housing options tailored to the needs of low to middle-income Filipinos. These programs often provide flexible financing schemes and subsidies to make homeownership more accessible.

8. Industrial Properties. Industrial properties serve various functions such as research, production, storage, and distribution of goods. These include manufacturing plants, warehouses, and cold storage facilities. Investors can capitalize on the demand for industrial spaces by leasing out these properties to companies in need.

