Local mechanics clear flooded road in Dubai

A group of caring mechanics from a global road transport operations team stepped up this morning, April 18, to clear numerous light and heavy vehicles stuck in a flooded road in Jebel Ali Industrial Area No. 2.

Their community service has allowed both light and heavy vehicles to navigate the road, which serves as a crucial link to the yards of various cement and construction companies, as well as to the labor camps in Jebel Ali Industrial Area No. 3. Since Tuesday afternoon, the road had become impassable due to flooding, leaving two buses, a container truck, and several cars stranded.

The team, led by Arundhan Alphones, Product Head for Road Transport (UAE), and Sujith Ravel, Workshop Manager (Dubai), mobilized quickly to address the situation. This team, although not named, operates road tankers, trailers, and delivery pick-ups across the UAE for various clients.

Safety remains a top priority for this group, ensuring the safe transportation of products by their well-trained professional drivers. They have established a 24/7 Journey Management Room to oversee and authorize trips, monitor driver behavior, and handle emergencies promptly.

Moreover, this team is engaged in various community projects with local authorities and organizations such as the Traffic Department at RTA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Center for Responsible Business of Dubai Chamber, and Emirates Environmental Group.