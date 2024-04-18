FeatureLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Local mechanics clear flooded road in Dubai

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

A group of caring mechanics from a global road transport operations team stepped up this morning, April 18, to clear numerous light and heavy vehicles stuck in a flooded road in Jebel Ali Industrial Area No. 2.

Their community service has allowed both light and heavy vehicles to navigate the road, which serves as a crucial link to the yards of various cement and construction companies, as well as to the labor camps in Jebel Ali Industrial Area No. 3. Since Tuesday afternoon, the road had become impassable due to flooding, leaving two buses, a container truck, and several cars stranded.

The team, led by Arundhan Alphones, Product Head for Road Transport (UAE), and Sujith Ravel, Workshop Manager (Dubai), mobilized quickly to address the situation. This team, although not named, operates road tankers, trailers, and delivery pick-ups across the UAE for various clients.

Tristar team of mechanics from Tristars Road Transport Operations 97 scaled

Safety remains a top priority for this group, ensuring the safe transportation of products by their well-trained professional drivers. They have established a 24/7 Journey Management Room to oversee and authorize trips, monitor driver behavior, and handle emergencies promptly.

Moreover, this team is engaged in various community projects with local authorities and organizations such as the Traffic Department at RTA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Center for Responsible Business of Dubai Chamber, and Emirates Environmental Group.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 12

Dubai honors ‘First Line of Defence’ with a medal

21 mins ago
Pares overload

Trending ‘pares vendor’ Diwata arrested for slight physical injuries

2 hours ago
PCG

PCG Dubai coordinates with Dubai Police on reported OFW deaths due to UAE storm

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 9

BREAKING: DMW reports 3 OFWs dead from UAE severe water-logging

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button