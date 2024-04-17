In our eco-friendly era: How Gen Z’s and millennials redefine sustainable living

Let’s admit, we have one too many reusable water bottles stored in our cabinets. But that is not a problem as it is actually one way of saving our environment.

Gen Z’s and millennials are continuously making a statement in their lifestyles by incorporating sustainable practices in their daily routines. As vocal as these generations get, especially online, they can’t help but influence others with their simple but life-changing ways to heal our world.

The boom of reusable water bottles

How many fancy water bottles do you own? Before, tumblers or water jugs were simply used for storing and drinking water. However, with people becoming more eco-conscious, these water bottles have since become a trend, emotional support, and a statement of sustainability—seemingly signifying that you are turning away from plastics.

Numerous companies have produced water bottles over the past few years, each with its own design, usability, and advocacy for sustainability.

Choosing thrifting over fast fashion

Today’s generation care more about owning affordable, high-quality, and still trendy clothes rather than buying expensive ones with a brand—even if it means they are thrifted. Clothes in thrift shops are sometimes made to last longer than fast fashion, which is produced in a high volume to keep up with popular trends.

Buying clothes that are made to last for a longer time is more sustainable since consumers don’t need to buy the same product over and over again.

Repurposing containers

Are you also guilty of not throwing away used glass, metal, and plastic containers just because ‘you might need it later’? Life hacks continue to go viral online, teaching us how to repurpose containers to store food items, art materials, tiny mementos, and even plants.

This not only saves us money in buying new containers but also helps our environment breathe—one less trash to worry about.

Using reusable (and cute) bags

Aside from trendy water bottles, another sustainable item that got us hooked are reusable tote bags. In most grocery stores and shopping malls, single-use plastic bags are prohibited or they come with a price if allowed. This is where reusable bags come in. Customers go to the market with their own bags, using less plastic and saving more money.

Big and small business owners have jumped on this trend, creating bags that come with high-quality materials and look fashionable.

Walking or biking to go places

Gen Z’s and millennials are choosing the healthy and sustainable option now when it comes to transportation. Walking and biking are just some of the means they take to go to school or work.

This not only lessens the pollution caused by cars, buses, and other public transportation, but also keeps them in good shape. So, it’s a win-win for the people and the environment!

These things, greatly highlighted and advocated through social media, gives us enough awareness that we can contribute to preserving our planet in our own little ways. Choosing sustainable living doesn’t have to be grand or expensive—it has to be creative, resourceful, and driven by a great cause.

Let’s learn from these generations, who strive to make this world a better place, one reusable water bottle, thrifted garment, repurposed container, and eco-friendly commute at a time.