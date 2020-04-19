IN PHOTOS: NGO delivers food for Venice’s elderly, people vulnerable to COVID-19 via gondolas

The UAE has recorded 74 fully recovered coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,360 as of April 20. Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE health sector, said on Monday that among 25,795 additional tests conducted in the...
Trump to temporarily halt immigration to US
US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will temporarily suspend immigration in the United States as the country grapples to limit the spread and impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need...
500,000 free meals distributed to Dubai residents in need
Government teams along with volunteers of the ‘Your City Needs You’ campaign has so far distributed 500,000 food packs to residents of the emirate who are affected by the ongoing global pandemic. The relief drive is part of the ‘Day for Dubai’ app launched by H.H....
POLO Dubai suspends application for one-time financial aid
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office Dubai and Northern Emirates announced on April 20 the suspension of the one-time financial assistance rolled out by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for displaced OFWs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This follows...
A non-profit organization in Italy has started delivering food for old people, as well as people most vulnerable to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as part of its efforts to help those affected by the pandemic.
“Row Venice,” a group dedicated to preserving the Venetian rowing style, has begun delivering essentials to families who are having trouble buying directly from the city due to their situation amid the pandemic.
The members of the organization are rowing across the canals of Venice, going house-to-house to serve the high-risk groups with food deliveries.
Check out some of the images showing their service to Italian people:
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
