IN PHOTOS: NGO delivers food for Venice’s elderly, people vulnerable to COVID-19 via gondolas

Photos credit: AFP

A non-profit organization in Italy has started delivering food for old people, as well as people most vulnerable to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as part of its efforts to help those affected by the pandemic.

“Row Venice,” a group dedicated to preserving the Venetian rowing style, has begun delivering essentials to families who are having trouble buying directly from the city due to their situation amid the pandemic.

The members of the organization are rowing across the canals of Venice, going house-to-house to serve the high-risk groups with food deliveries.

Check out some of the images showing their service to Italian people: