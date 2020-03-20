Saturday, March 21, 2020

Mar 20 20, 12:25 pm

Spain to convert conference hall into hospital as cases top 21,000

Mar 21 2020

Spanish authorities announced Friday they would turn a conference center in Madrid into a military hospital that will cater coronavirus patients as cases surges to 21,571, Reuters reported. Spain recorded 262 fatalities, its single worst-day death toll lifting the...

WHO: COVID-19 can kill young people

Mar 21 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned young people that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could also affect their population. The WHO added that young people should avoid mingling with other people and spreading the disease.  The virus has now infected over...

Health workers at high risk of contracting COVID-19 in Italy

Mar 21 2020

As Italy scrambles to stem the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), figures show that health workers who are in the frontline is at enormous are facing a high risk of getting infected by the virus. According to a study published on Wednesday by Gruppo...

Share694
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
694 Shares

WATCH: Abu Dhabi Media releases Filipino, multi-lingual messages addressing UAE’s support for citizens in the fight against coronavirus

by | Feature

Mar. 20, 20 | 12:25 pm

Abu Dhabi continues to contribute towards sharing the good news on how it safeguards citizens from the threat of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 as Abu Dhabi Media has released a multi-lingual campaign to share what the country is doing for the safety of the masses.

Evangel Arcega, a Filipino broadcast engineer who has been working in the UAE for the past 16 years, read the message in Filipino that stresses the government’s non-stop action against the spread of the disease, in a video posted on Abu Dhabi Media’s official Instagram account.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi eases life for Filipinos, residents via 15-point economic stimulus package in the fight against COVID-19

“Layunin ng UAE na pangalagaan ang inyong kalusugan at siguraduhin ang inyong kaligtasan kaya naman walang tigil ang bansa sa laban nito sa novel coronavirus. Nagpapasalamat ang gobyerno ng UAE sa inyong patuloy na pagsunod sa mga panuntunan para makaiwas sa sakit at hinihiling namin na manatili kayo sa inyong mga tahanan hangga’t maaari,” said Arcega.

The engineer, who hails from San Fernando, Pampanga in the Philippines and has been living with his wife and three daughters in the UAE, was among those selected to read the media giant’s message that was translated into different languages including English, Arabic, Italian, German, Malaysian, Indian and Pakistani.

READ ON: LIBRENG RENTA: Abu Dhabi’s retail shop tenants in selected hotels to enjoy free rent for three months

“Sama-sama nating malalamapasan ang pagsubok na ito,” furthered Arcega.

Here’s the complete video:

Jobs

Latest News

Proud Mama: Coney Reyes happy for son Vico Sotto’s work in Pasig 

Proud Mama: Coney Reyes happy for son Vico Sotto’s work in Pasig 

Mar 21, 2020

Actress Coney Reyes couldn’t help but be proud of her son Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, who became a trending topic on social media over his actions against coronavirus disease or COVID-19.  In an Instagram post, the actress shared a clip of Vico interacting with a...

Spain to convert conference hall into hospital as cases top 21,000

Spain to convert conference hall into hospital as cases top 21,000

Mar 21, 2020

Spanish authorities announced Friday they would turn a conference center in Madrid into a military hospital that will cater coronavirus patients as cases surges to 21,571, Reuters reported. Spain recorded 262 fatalities, its single worst-day death toll lifting the...

Angel Locsin appeals to celebrities to help in COVID-19 fight

Angel Locsin appeals to celebrities to help in COVID-19 fight

Mar 21, 2020

Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin has urged her fellow celebrities to donate some of their taping beds for the health workers who are working to combat the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.  Locsin said that this is better rather than giving financial aid.  “We’ll refrain...

WHO: COVID-19 can kill young people

WHO: COVID-19 can kill young people

Mar 21, 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned young people that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could also affect their population. The WHO added that young people should avoid mingling with other people and spreading the disease.  The virus has now infected over...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Feature
WeMart affirms public as among pioneers of implementing preventive measures against COVID-19 in UAE
Published On  March 19, 2020
Story of kin who lost loved one through COVID-19 goes viral
Published On  March 19, 2020
WATCH: Emirati shares Tagalized message of UAE’s solidarity for all amid global spread of COVID-19
Published On  March 19, 2020
Close