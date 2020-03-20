WATCH: Abu Dhabi Media releases Filipino, multi-lingual messages addressing UAE’s support for citizens in the fight against coronavirus

Spanish authorities announced Friday they would turn a conference center in Madrid into a military hospital that will cater coronavirus patients as cases surges to 21,571, Reuters reported. Spain recorded 262 fatalities, its single worst-day death toll lifting the...
HK gov’t relaxes visa policy for domestic workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
The Hong Kong government announced that they will be more flexible in foreign domestic workers’ applications for an extension of their stay as visitors due to the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 threat. Under Hong Kong laws, once their contracts are finished,...
WHO: COVID-19 can kill young people
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned young people that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could also affect their population. The WHO added that young people should avoid mingling with other people and spreading the disease. The virus has now infected over...
Health workers at high risk of contracting COVID-19 in Italy
As Italy scrambles to stem the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), figures show that health workers who are in the frontline is at enormous are facing a high risk of getting infected by the virus. According to a study published on Wednesday by Gruppo...
Abu Dhabi continues to contribute towards sharing the good news on how it safeguards citizens from the threat of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 as Abu Dhabi Media has released a multi-lingual campaign to share what the country is doing for the safety of the masses.
Evangel Arcega, a Filipino broadcast engineer who has been working in the UAE for the past 16 years, read the message in Filipino that stresses the government’s non-stop action against the spread of the disease, in a video posted on Abu Dhabi Media’s official Instagram account.
RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi eases life for Filipinos, residents via 15-point economic stimulus package in the fight against COVID-19
“Layunin ng UAE na pangalagaan ang inyong kalusugan at siguraduhin ang inyong kaligtasan kaya naman walang tigil ang bansa sa laban nito sa novel coronavirus. Nagpapasalamat ang gobyerno ng UAE sa inyong patuloy na pagsunod sa mga panuntunan para makaiwas sa sakit at hinihiling namin na manatili kayo sa inyong mga tahanan hangga’t maaari,” said Arcega.
The engineer, who hails from San Fernando, Pampanga in the Philippines and has been living with his wife and three daughters in the UAE, was among those selected to read the media giant’s message that was translated into different languages including English, Arabic, Italian, German, Malaysian, Indian and Pakistani.
READ ON: LIBRENG RENTA: Abu Dhabi’s retail shop tenants in selected hotels to enjoy free rent for three months
“Sama-sama nating malalamapasan ang pagsubok na ito,” furthered Arcega.
Here’s the complete video:
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
