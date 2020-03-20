WATCH: Abu Dhabi Media releases Filipino, multi-lingual messages addressing UAE’s support for citizens in the fight against coronavirus

Abu Dhabi continues to contribute towards sharing the good news on how it safeguards citizens from the threat of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 as Abu Dhabi Media has released a multi-lingual campaign to share what the country is doing for the safety of the masses.

Evangel Arcega, a Filipino broadcast engineer who has been working in the UAE for the past 16 years, read the message in Filipino that stresses the government’s non-stop action against the spread of the disease, in a video posted on Abu Dhabi Media’s official Instagram account.

“Layunin ng UAE na pangalagaan ang inyong kalusugan at siguraduhin ang inyong kaligtasan kaya naman walang tigil ang bansa sa laban nito sa novel coronavirus. Nagpapasalamat ang gobyerno ng UAE sa inyong patuloy na pagsunod sa mga panuntunan para makaiwas sa sakit at hinihiling namin na manatili kayo sa inyong mga tahanan hangga’t maaari,” said Arcega.

The engineer, who hails from San Fernando, Pampanga in the Philippines and has been living with his wife and three daughters in the UAE, was among those selected to read the media giant’s message that was translated into different languages including English, Arabic, Italian, German, Malaysian, Indian and Pakistani.

“Sama-sama nating malalamapasan ang pagsubok na ito,” furthered Arcega.

Here’s the complete video: