Bea Alonzo’s creative team posts about “manipulative sad boi” amid break-up rumors

Fans are getting intrigued over a recent post made by Bea Alonzo’s road manager and make-up artists referring to a “manipulative sad boi.”

The posts came amid break-up speculations between Alonzo and her fiance Dominic Roque.

“Manipulative sad boi. Any guy who’ll try to convince someone that they’re the victim of the situation. They’ll make you believe that you’re in the wrong and that you’re the one who should be feeling guilty. Toying with your mind, they’re seriously just bad news,” said Nina Ferrer, Alonzo’s road manager.

The quote was also shared by Alonzo’s make-up artist Tina Duque who said “They should be stopped.”

Netizens are speculating that there is something wrong with the relationship of the engaged couple when Alonzo was seen not wearing her engagement ring on a number of occasions.

The actress also became hesitant in giving answers on the status of her wedding preparations when asked by reporters in an event.

“Wala pang plano. Parang dapat lalaki ang nagpaplano? Alam mo wala pa talaga, so I can’t tell you anything just yet,” said Alonzo when asked for any updates on her wedding.

Roque, for his part, turned off the comment section of his Instagram account when fans are commenting if he and Alonzo are still together.

In a report in Bandera, a source close to the couple said that Alonzo and Roque may have misunderstandings.

“May tampuhan lang,” a source told Bandera.

Meanwhile, Kapuso television host Boy Abunda has confirmed that the two have separated. He confirmed the couple’s split in his talk show ‘Fast Talk with Boy Abunda’.

“Ako’y nalungkot ho talaga dahil madalas, ‘pag nagkikita kami ni Bea ay nagkakakwentuhan ho kami tungkol sa buhay, tungkol sa kanila, their marriage plans, etcetera. So, I was shocked,” said Abunda.

“As we talk today, yes, hiwalay po si Dominic at tsaka si Bea,” he added.

Alonzo and Roque have yet to address these issues.