Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque have separated – Boy Abunda

Kapuso television host Boy Abunda has confirmed that actress Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have separated.

Abunda confirmed the couple’s split in his talk show ‘Fast Talk with Boy Abunda’.

“Ako’y nalungkot ho talaga dahil madalas, ‘pag nagkikita kami ni Bea ay nagkakakwentuhan ho kami tungkol sa buhay, tungkol sa kanila, their marriage plans, etcetera. So, I was shocked,” said Abunda.

“As we talk today, yes, hiwalay po si Dominic at tsaka si Bea,” he addedZ

Abunda also explains that Alonzo and Roque are still trying to talk but it’s unclear if they are patching things up or they are talking about other matters.

Alonzo and Roque got engaged last July after confirming their relationship back in 2021.

Netizens have been speculating that there is something wrong with the relationship of engaged couple when Alonzo was seen not wearing her engagement ring in a number of occasions.

The actress also became hesitant in giving answers on the status of her wedding preparations when asked by reporters in an event.

“Wala pang plano. Parang dapat lalaki ang nagpaplano? Alam mo wala pa talaga, so I can’t tell you anything just yet,” said Alonzo when asked for any updates on her wedding.

Roque for his part turned off the comment section of his Instagram account when fans are commenting if he and Alonzo are still together.

In a report in Bandera, a source close to the couple said that Alonzo and Roque may have misunderstandings.

“May tampuhan lang,” a source told Bandera.