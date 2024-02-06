Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque have separated – Boy Abunda

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Kapuso television host Boy Abunda has confirmed that actress Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have separated.

Abunda confirmed the couple’s split in his talk show ‘Fast Talk with Boy Abunda’.

“Ako’y nalungkot ho talaga dahil madalas, ‘pag nagkikita kami ni Bea ay nagkakakwentuhan ho kami tungkol sa buhay, tungkol sa kanila, their marriage plans, etcetera. So, I was shocked,” said Abunda.

“As we talk today, yes, hiwalay po si Dominic at tsaka si Bea,” he addedZ

Abunda also explains that Alonzo and Roque are still trying to talk but it’s unclear if they are patching things up or they are talking about other matters.

Alonzo and Roque got engaged last July after confirming their relationship back in 2021.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

Netizens have been speculating that there is something wrong with the relationship of engaged couple when Alonzo was seen not wearing her engagement ring in a number of occasions.

The actress also became hesitant in giving answers on the status of her wedding preparations when asked by reporters in an event.

“Wala pang plano. Parang dapat lalaki ang nagpaplano? Alam mo wala pa talaga, so I can’t tell you anything just yet,” said Alonzo when asked for any updates on her wedding.

Roque for his part turned off the comment section of his Instagram account when fans are commenting if he and Alonzo are still together.

In a report in Bandera, a source close to the couple said that Alonzo and Roque may have misunderstandings.

“May tampuhan lang,” a source told Bandera.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 02 06T160947.760

Taylor Swift drops tracklist for new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

3 hours ago
TFT News miss japan

Ukraine-born Miss Japan resigns amid affair claims

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 06T152507.388

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, to step back from public-facing duties

4 hours ago
TFT News CAT JANICE

Dying mom’s final song for son goes viral on TikTok

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button