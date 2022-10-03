EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Joshua Garcia and Bella Racelis spotted holding hands in public

Justin Aguilar 3 hours ago

Eagle-eyed netizens have spotted actor Joshua Garcia and influencer Bella Rcelis side by side and holding hands in public on Sunday, October 2.

In a post on Twitter by user @yoonggi_4evs, the two wer photographed wearing sunglasses and face masks. While the pic was a bit blurry, Garcia’s fans were quick to confirm that it was him after noticing that it matches his IG story post outfit on the same day.

“He is giving us hint. Look at the person reflected in the glass, ‘yan yung soot ni Bella and she was the one who took that pic,” said one user.

“Tapos na ang pila,” tweeted another user.

The speculations about the two being in a relationship began when they were photographed being close at a party early this year. Garcia also posted snaps of the YouTuber in his photography instagram account.

Read: LOOK: Joshua Garcia posts vlogger Bella Racelis on his Instagram; sparks dating rumors

The two have not announced their relationship publicly.

In the past months, Garcia has also been linked to Darna co-star Jane de Leon and Tiktok star Bella Poarch.

Read: Julia Barretto reacts on Joshua Garcia’s love affair 

