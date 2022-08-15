Darna, lilipad na sa Dubai? Check out where you can watch Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series abroad

Filipinos across the Middle East and other countries will be able to catch the premiere of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” through The Filipino Channel’s iWantTFC.

Directed by Chito Roño and Avel Sunpongco, the TV series stars Jane de Leon as Narda/Darna, Joshua Garcia as Narda’s high school classmate and love interest Brian, and Janella Salvador who plays Darna’s snake-haired nemesis Valentina.

In an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times, lead stars Jane de Leon and Joshua Garcia shared their preparation and excitement for the TV series.

Jane shared that she is grateful and overwhelmed to have been chosen as the lead character of the TV series.

“Sobrang nakakataba ng puso at hindi po ako makapaniwala na ako po ang napili as Darna. Hindi talaga ako makapaniwala akala ko nagjo-joke lang sila or nagpa-prank lang sila. Sobrang overwhelming and to be honest, nakaka-pressure kasi hindi naman sya madaling role,” said Jane.

Meanwhile, Joshua said he is at awe with the facility that they used to film in some of the fight scenes.

“Nung tinanggap ko yung role, sinabi ko kay direk, gusto kong ma-experience ‘yung fight scenes, gusto ko ma-experience yung studio. Kasi first time naming ginamit yung sound stage ng ABS-CBN. So parang na-amaze lang ako na parang ang Hollywood lang ng dating namin,” said Joshua.

The two revealed that they have felt awkwardness at the beginning but enjoyed filming together later on.

“Awkward noong umpisa,” said Joshua. But he said that the locked-in tapings helped them get to know each other more and be more comfortable with their characters.

“Masaya ako sa last cycle namin kasi pag ginagawa namin yung scenes, parang nag-uusap na lang kami. Hindi na namin kailangan yung script. Proud lang ako sa progress namin,” he added.

Jane said not knowing what will happen next gives her the enthusiasm to do her best in each scene.

“Sobrang nakakapagod pero ang maganda kasi doon lahat kami nag-eenjoy. Hindi mo kasi alam kung ano ang mangyayari because of the script pero the good thing naman is, nandyan yung mga director to guide us,” said Jane.

Joshua personally thinks that compared to his previous projects where he is free to do more than one project, being focused with one role through the locked-in taping helped him internalize his character. It will be his first time to play the role of a policeman.

“As an actor, malaking tulong yung locked-in taping kasi hindi ka nakakabitaw sa character. Ngayon ang laking tulong nya at na-de-develop nya yung bonding ng cast,” said Joshua.

Jane and Joshua also said that they have been working hard to achieve the right physique for their characters.

“Kailangan continues yung pag-eexercise namin at kailan na ready kami anytime,” said Jane.

When asked what they are most excited about the show, Joshua said that he cannot wait to see the special effects applied in the series.

“Ako, excited ako na mapanood ng mga tao yung Darna kasi malala ‘yung effects na ginawa ng ABS at pinaghirapan din talaga ng mga director at casts,” said Joshua.

Jane invites Filipinos in the Middle East to catch the series which will premiered on Monday, August 15.

“Excited kami ma-share sa inyo kung ano yung dugo’t pawis na binigay namin para sa proyekto na ‘to,” said Jane.

Darna airs on weekdays at 8:00 PM (Philippine time).

Watch full interview here:

You can watch “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” in the Middle East and other countries overseas through TFC’s iWantTFC.

TFC has announced the streaming schedule of Darna which launched on Monday, August 15.

Check out the schedule here:

ORTH AM 5AM PDT • 8AM EDT⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

UK/ ITALY 1PM BST • 2PM CEST⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

SAUDI/ UAE 3PM GMT • 4PM GMT⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

INDONESIA 7PM WIB⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

MY/ SG/ JP 8PM GMT • 9PM JST⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

AU/ NZ 10PM AEST • next day 12MN NZST⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

TFC iWantTFC at TFC

In its action-packed official trailer, viewers are given a glimpse of Jane de Leon’s version of the iconic superhero with Iza Calzado as the “first Darna.”

The trailer shows the superhero journey of Narda (de Leon) and her reluctance to fulfill her destiny of becoming Darna.

In this version of Darna, Narda does not chance upon the magical stone that gives her superpowers, but inherits it from her mother, the first Darna who is portrayed by Calzado.

Narda grew up trying to avoid her fate until she sees her mother get killed by villains. As powerful creatures wreak havoc on Earth, the stone finds its way back to Narda, who finally decides to tap into her powers and transform into the superhero.

De Leon is yet to be seen in her full Darna costume as she remained hidden behind a bright light during her transformation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JRB Creative Production (@jrbcreativeproduction)

On its premiere in the Philippines on Monday evening, Darna garnered a total of 296,334 concurrent views on YouTube.