Julia Barretto reacts on Joshua Garcia’s love affair 

Actress Julia Barretto reacted on the reports that Joshua Garcia has found a new lover with content creator, YouTuber Bella Racelis.

In a segment during the noontime show Lunch Out Loud, Barretto was asked: Sinong sikat na aktor ang nali-link ngayon sa YouTube content creator na si Bella Racelis — dahil sa madalas i-like ni aktor ang mga post ni girl?

Matteo Guidicelli confirmed that the answer was Joshua Garcia.

“Oh that’s nice, that’s nice. Good for the both of them. That’s good. That’s good. Masaya tayo,” she said.

When asked if she is happy for them, Barretto responded positively.

“Approved, approved. Kung saan ang happiness doon tayo. Hindi ako sensitive. Iko-correct ko lang ha. … Eh kasi siyempre dapat ‘pag past ile-let go mo ‘yan with grace and with gratefulness. So kapag binabalikan mo ‘yan dapat walang bitterness. At saka dapat magkakaibigan lang. Kung saan siya masaya, doon tayo masaya,”Barretto said.

The rumors started after Garcia posted photos of Racelis on his another Instagram account.

The two have yet to confirm their relationship status.

Julia and Joshua were former off screen and on screen lovers.