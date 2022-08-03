EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Solenn Heussaff flaunts growing baby bump in latest photo shoot

Photo from Instagram: @solenn

Model and actress Solenn Heussaff flaunted her baby bump and took to Instagram to share her latest photo shoot of second pregnancy.

A month after revealing she is expecting her second baby, she shared her black and white photo, taken by celebrity photographer Jerick Sanchez that garnered over 100,000 likes.

The actress was seen in a striped body suit and her post read, “Playing around after work.”

Solenn’s glam team included makeup artist Robbie Pinera and hairstylist John Valle who also showed more photos from the shoot on their respective Instagram pages.

