LOOK: Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico expect second baby

Filipina actress Solenn Heussaff said that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Nico Bolzico and the couple made the announcement through their respective Instagram pages today, July 4.

The Bolzicos made the announcement in a short Instagram clip bearing their signature comedic style as Heussaff showed herself taking a mirror selfie while wearing a white cropped top and underwear.

In an Instagram story, the actress disclosed that she’s 16 weeks pregnant and wrote,“Hello 16 weeks.” “Back to daily injections for bub number 2.”

Bolzico, for his part, made a playful video with Heussaff showing a supposedly new x-ray mobile application and after their posts fellow celebrities like Anne Curtis, Iya Villania, Isabelle Daza, Georgina Wilson, and Michelle Dee congratulated the couple.

Heussaff and Bolzico, who got married in 2016 and they have been together since 2011 and have a two-year old daughter Thylane “Tili” Bolzico.