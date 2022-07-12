EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Ella Cruz defends ‘History is like tsismis’ remark

Controversial actress Ella Cruz remains unfazed after drawing flak on her remarks regarding history.

Ella went viral after she compared history to gossip.

“History is like tsismis. It is filtered and dagdag na rin, so hindi natin alam what is the real history. Naro’n na yung idea, pero may mga bias talaga. As long as we are here at may kaniya-kaniyang opinion, I respect everyone’s opinion,” said Ella.

In a video with Senator Imee Marcos, Ella said she sees nothing wrong with her statement.

“Mali po ba ‘yung sinabi ko na ‘History is like tsismis’? Hindi ko naman sinabi na ‘History is tsidmis’ tapos diyan na lang sila nag-focus, hindi sa paliwanag,” Ella said.

Imee also agreed with her statement.

“Tinanong ka bilang estudyante, tapos tinanong ka bilang artista. ‘Di ka naman sumagot bilang historian,” the senator said.

Ella said that she also studied history backed by research and evidence.

“Exactly Sen. Isa pa, hindi ko naman sinabi na matalino ako, ‘di rin naman ako nagmamagaling. Pero Sen, nagbabasa naman ako no, nag-aaral naman ako. At totoo naman na ang kasaysayan ay tsismis na napatunayan dahil sa ebidensya at sa research,” she said.

