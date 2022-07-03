EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘History is like tsismis’: Ella Cruz draws flak from netizens, historians

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 seconds ago

Actress Ella Cruz’s recent statement about histry is now drawing flak from historians and netizens after she compared history to gossip.

Ella is currently playing the role of Irene Marcos in the upcoming film ‘Maid in Malacanang’. The film is directed by another controversial director Daryl Yap.

“History is like tsismis. It is filtered and dagdag na rin, so hindi natin alam what is the real history. Naro’n na yung idea, pero may mga bias talaga. As long as we are here at may kaniya-kaniyang opinion, I respect everyone’s opinion,” Ella said during the film’s promo.

RELATED STORY: Ella Cruz slams body shamers: “Kapag ba artista, bawal nang tumaba?”

She said their film is coming from the perspective of the Marcos family moments before they were ousted from Malacanang in 1986.

“Kasi struggling na eh, last three days! Kahit naman sila struggling even right now, di ba? So, paano kaya iyon na there so much pressure on their side during those times?” Ella said.

Ella’s statement gained the ire of netizens.

“People died, were tortured and you think their sufferings are tsismis? Ella Cruz, alam ko na laos ka at ito lang ang gig mo after many years kasi di ka magaling na artista, pero sana you kept quiet and take your money nalang instead of saying dumb shit like this,” a netizen said.

READ ON: Imee Marcos says Marcos family to show their side of history

“I am a history major student and just to clarify, we do not go to our campus or museum just to flock and talk about “chismis”. We study really hard everyday thru reading and authenticating data to give the rightful information and preserve history,” another netizen said.

Prominent historian Ambeth Ocampo also reacted on Ella’s statement.

“Don’t confuse history with chismis. History may have its bias but it is based on fact not opinion,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

marcos first family marcos 5

Bongbong, Imee greet Imelda Marcos on 93rd birthday

27 mins ago
Biden Marcos

Biden invites Marcos to the U.S.

44 mins ago
All Win Cargo Facebook

OFWs from UAE cry foul over missing balikbayan boxes sent for families

6 hours ago
Mayor alligator bride

Netizens baffled as mayor from Mexico marries alligator

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button