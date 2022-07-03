‘History is like tsismis’: Ella Cruz draws flak from netizens, historians

Actress Ella Cruz’s recent statement about histry is now drawing flak from historians and netizens after she compared history to gossip.

Ella is currently playing the role of Irene Marcos in the upcoming film ‘Maid in Malacanang’. The film is directed by another controversial director Daryl Yap.

“History is like tsismis. It is filtered and dagdag na rin, so hindi natin alam what is the real history. Naro’n na yung idea, pero may mga bias talaga. As long as we are here at may kaniya-kaniyang opinion, I respect everyone’s opinion,” Ella said during the film’s promo.

She said their film is coming from the perspective of the Marcos family moments before they were ousted from Malacanang in 1986.

“Kasi struggling na eh, last three days! Kahit naman sila struggling even right now, di ba? So, paano kaya iyon na there so much pressure on their side during those times?” Ella said.

Ella’s statement gained the ire of netizens.

“People died, were tortured and you think their sufferings are tsismis? Ella Cruz, alam ko na laos ka at ito lang ang gig mo after many years kasi di ka magaling na artista, pero sana you kept quiet and take your money nalang instead of saying dumb shit like this,” a netizen said.

“I am a history major student and just to clarify, we do not go to our campus or museum just to flock and talk about “chismis”. We study really hard everyday thru reading and authenticating data to give the rightful information and preserve history,” another netizen said.

Prominent historian Ambeth Ocampo also reacted on Ella’s statement.

“Don’t confuse history with chismis. History may have its bias but it is based on fact not opinion,” he said.