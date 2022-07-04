Lawmaker wants history class in HS curriculum after Ella Cruz comment

A lawmaker is now pushing for return of Philippine history subjects in High School curriculum following the viral statement of Ella Cruz.

Ella is now a treding topic online when she compared history to ‘tsismis’ or gossip.

“Pinatunayan lamang muli na kailangan talaga na ibalik ang Philippine History bilang asignatura sa high school dahil ngayon, tinuturing na lamang itong ‘tsismis’ ng iilan upang baluktutin ang kasaysayan ng ating mamamayan,” ACT Teachers Representative France Castro said in a statement.

Castro urged the incoming Congress to pass House Bill 207 that requires Philippine History Class in high school.

RELATED STORY: ‘History is like tsismis’: Ella Cruz draws flak from netizens, historians

“Under K to 12, the Department of Education removed Philippine History from the curriculum of high school students. In effect, discussions of events in Philippine history are only integrated in several subjects instead of an independent subject focused on teaching the narration of facts and ensuring that the students understand the implications of these events in our daily lives today,” she said.

“Hindi dapat simpleng isinisingit na lamang ang kasaysayan sa ibang mga asignatura… Nawawala ang fundamentals na ipagiiba ang kasaysayan na bahagi ng social science sa simpleng ‘tsismis’ o pagmamarites,” the lawmaker added.

The solon adds history is not gossip because it undergoes the process of fact checking.

READ ON: Imee Marcos says Marcos family to show their side of history

“We are already seeing the destructive effects of the absence of Philippine History as a subject in basic education. We urge the incoming House Leadership to prioritize passing this measure into law. We also challenge the next secretary of education to ensure the return of Philippine History to the high school curriculum,” she said.

“It is up to the government to ensure that education is a priority, that our educators have adequate support and that the curriculum does not aid historical revisionism and denialism for the sins against the Filipino people,” Castro added.