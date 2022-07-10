Amber Heard seeks mistrial in Johnny Depp case, alleges juror mix-up

Weeks after she was found liable for defaming Johnny Depp and ordered to pay the actor $10.35 million, Amber Heard has filed new documents requesting for a declaration of mistrial in the “Aquaman” star’s defamation case against her ex-husband.

Heard has alleged that one of the jurors was not actually the person summoned to be on the jury and the actress’ legal team claims that a 77-year-old living in Virginia, USA, was summoned for jury duty but that a 52-year-old with the same last name and address showed up in court instead.

Her lawyers claim she is entitled to a mistrial “based on newly discovered facts and information that Juror No. 15 was not the individual summoned for jury duty on 11 April 2022” and that their client was not given a “fair trial” and her right to due process was violated due to the mix-up.

“Ms Heard had a right to rely on the basic protection, as prescribed by the Virginia Code, that the jurors in this trial would be individuals who were actually summoned for jury duty,” they said, adding that she was not given the proper “due process,” and asked for a mistrial “and a new trial ordered.”