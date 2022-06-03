Amber Heard to appeal ruling that she defamed ex-husband

Actor Amber Heard will appeal a decision that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp after stating that she was a survivor of sexual violence.

A seven-person jury in Virginia ruled on Wednesday that Heard defamed the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star and awarded him $10.35 million (P547 million) in damages, but her attorney said on Thursday that this will challenged.

Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, one of Heard’s attorneys, said on NBC’s “Today” show that Depp’s team was “able to suppress an enormous amount of evidence” . Depp has sued British tabloid the Sun for calling him a “wife beater” while a London High Court judge found Depp had abused Heard at least a dozen times, but Heard’s lawyers were not allowed to tell the jury that in the Virginia case.

“So what did Depp’s team learn from this? Demonize Amber, and suppress the evidence. She was demonized here. A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused,” ,” Bredehoft said.