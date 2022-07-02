Maxene Magalona reveals facing bullying in school

Actress Maxene Magalona has said that she faced bullying in school while growing up.

The actress, who in 2020 was diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD), opened up about her experience about bullying in her Instagram post.

“I used to spend so much time and energy in pretending to be someone I’m not just to fit in and belong. I used to worry about what other people think of me. I was so scared to be left out,” she said.

Magalona said she has learned to appreciate solitude and considers being alone as a way to connect with her “authentic power.”

“I remember being bullied growing up. Some of my schoolmates would mock me by following me around campus while singing some of my Dad’s songs,” she said.

“When one of my TV commercials came out, they would make fun of me by imitating my acting and laughing in my face. When one of my relationships ended, my so-called friends took my ex-boyfriend’s side, stopped talking to me and started gossiping about me behind my back.”

“You will become a people-pleasing adult who has low self-esteem and no sense of self-worth. We all want to be seen, heard and valued. But often times, we change who we are and do things that we don’t really want to do in order to be liked by others,” she added.

“Now, ever since I went on the path of self-healing [and] spiritual awakening, I’ve learned to value and respect myself so much that I actually protect my energy by not allowing just anyone to have access to it,” she said.

“So please, do me a favor and count me out. I’m here to follow God,” she said.