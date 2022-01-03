Maxene Magalona sparks split rumors with husband over cryptic posts

Maxene Magalona sparks split rumors with her husband Robby Mananquil after she dropped her married name and unfollowed the latter on her Instagram account.

Maxene recently shared a series of Instagram posts during her solo trip in Boracay to welcome the new year and ‘heal’.

“The ocean is my potion. Spending time by the sea can improve mood levels and genuinely make one feel more alive. Time by the ocean leaves you feeling awakened and cleansed – physically, emotionally and spiritually. The combination of sun, sea and sand is the most natural and easily accessible form of therapy available to us as human beings,” Maxene wrote.

“Soul feeling low? Then you gots to go solo,” she said in another post.

“This is where God steps in. By surrendering to the Divine and trusting that God will help you heal your soul, things will start falling into place and you will begin finding your own true, authentic alignment,” she added.

Maxene also posted on her Instagram stories saying ‘ a Saguittarius will love you unconditionally just don’t abuse that love’.

Neither Maxene or Robby confirmed the split rumors but Maxene also appealed to the public to stop inquiring about her personal life.

“Actors are human beings too. Even if our job entails us to be in the limelight, it doesn’t mean that we owe our private stories to the public,” she said.

“If you’re wondering why I am happy and at peace, it’s because I strengthen my connection to God everyday. I even sing to Him when I’m overflowing with gratitude,” she shared.

Maxene also told the public not to come to her page for gossip.

Maxene and Robby got married in 2018.