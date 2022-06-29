EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Paris Hilton praises Kylie Verzosa’s fashion sense

Kylie Verzosa has caught the attention of American socialite Paris Hilton on social media who expressed her liking for the actress-beauty queen’s fashion sense.

Hilton noticed a video of Verzosa from one @unofficialphcrown on TikTok, which posted a clip of the former Miss International in a butterfly-designed crochet outfit. The beauty queen was seen walking in a hallway donning an orange butterfly-cut knitted top and skirt and Hilton left a comment of the video.

“Where is this outfit from?” Hilton asked.

“Wait lang (Please wait) [Paris Hilton],” Verzosa said. “Beshy! Wait, send ko link (Wait, I will send the link [to you]).”

In another clip of Verzosa also posted by Unofficial PH Crown, the former beauty queen was seen wearing a body-hugging silver top paired with tattered jeans on which Hilton admired the beauty queen.

“That’s hot,” Hilton said in the comments section on her Instagram Stories, “Thanks sissy!,” replied Verzosa.

