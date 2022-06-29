EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Kylie Verzosa stuns fans in wedding dress at bridal show

Actress-beauty queen Kylie Verzosa stunned people while wearing a wedding dress at a bridal show here.

She quipped that she was in search of a “groom” as she gave fans a glimpse of her backstage preparations on her Instagram page yesterday, June 27.

Verzosa wore an embellished mermaid gown by designer Julianne Syjuco that left her fans in awe of her. “What a dream. Closed the show for [Julianne Syjuco] for [Marry Me at Marriot],” Verzosa said. “Hot girl summer is getting married. Groom na lang po kulang po, opo (Only the groom is missing, yes).”

She also posted several snaps from the event adding, “ Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.”

Her fans also tagged her ex-boyfriend, actor Jake Cuenca, in the comments section.

