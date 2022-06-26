Bea Alonzo wants pre-nup agreement with future husband

Actress Bea Alonzo admits in a lie detector test that she prefers to have a pre-nuptial agreement with her future husband.

In her latest Youtube vlog, a real lie detector test machine was put on the actress and answered some personal questions.

“In the future, would you ever get a prenup?” a staff member asked Alonzo.

RELATED STORY: Flirting already counts as cheating – Bea Alonzo

“Yes. Feeling ko it goes without saying,”’ she responded.

The machine showed that she was telling the truth. Alonzo however did not elaborate on why she wants to have a pre-nuptial agreement.

She also revealed in the vlog that she owes an ex-boyfriend an apology but she did not name the person.

The actress also admitted to confronting a co-worker after that person spread lies about her.

READ ON: Bea Alonzo willing to say yes to Dominic Roque’s marriage proposal

“Nung nag-30s ako — hindi naman confrontational na aawayin — ‘pag may naririnig ako or kapag may napapansin ako, mas upfront na ako,” she stated.

“Kaysa isipin ko pa nang matagal tapos ako pa ‘yung magsa-suffer tapos mag-a-assume ako, then magiging away or magiging samaan ng loob, mas gusto kong ina-address right away,” she added.