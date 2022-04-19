EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Bea Alonzo willing to say yes to Dominic Roque’s marriage proposal

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo reveals that she is ready to say yes if her current boyfriend Dominic Roque would offer her a marriage proposal.

Alonzo made the revelation in an interview with GMA-7.

“I can’t speak for him, and alam naman niya na marami rin akong gagawin. Alam naman niya kung ano yung mga priorities ko sa ngayon,” she said, “pero kung sakaling mag-propose siya, syempre, o-oo ako,” Alonzo said in a report on Philstar.

RELATED STORY: Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards to star in GMA-7’s Philippine adaptation of K-drama favorite ‘Start Up’

But the actress clarifies that her family and career are her top priorities for now.

“Sa ngayon, sinabi ko nga parang ang dami ko pang gagawin, parang ayoko naman na hindi i-prioritize yung family ko kapag nandiyan yung family ko so siguro, ngayon, ipa-prioritize ko muna yung mga na-oohan ko nang proyekto,” she continued.

The couple admitted about their relationship last August 2021. They were rumores to be dating in 2020.

